Four houses gutted, 8 goats charred in Sonepur

Sonepur: Four houses were gutted and 8 goats charred to death in a massive fire which broke out at Pujarisahajbahal village in Sonepur district last night.

According to sources, the fire broke out at a house due to a short-circuit. It soon engulfed four houses and the cattle shed.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame.

There was no loss of human life. Eight goats were killed in the fire. Properties including furniture, valuable documents and goods worth Rs lakhs were reduced to ashes, sources said.