Four held for gangraping college girl in Ganjam

Ganjam: The Belaguntha police on Wednesday arrested four persons for allegedly gangraping a college girl in the Bhanjanagar area in Ganjam district on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused are Popun Barik, Gurunath Behera, Srikrushna Behera and Sankar Biswal – all belonging to Dhanichapalli village under Belaguntha police limits. They were produced in Ganjam Sessions Court on Wednesday.

According to police, the four miscreants forcibly took away the victim, a Plus Two student of the Belaguntha College, to a riverbed and gangraped there while she was returning home from the college.

The victim’s mother told reporters that they (the miscreants) first asked her daughter to give them phone number of a woman of the village. As she refused to give, they dragged away her and committed the unsavoury act.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused.