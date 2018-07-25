Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral

Keonjhar: Police arrested four persons on Wednesday in Keonjhar district for allegedly sharing a video of a couple’s intimate moments on social media websites.

The matter came to light after the video went viral and police launched a probe into the matter. During the probe, police arrested four accused in this connection.

On interrogation, the accused confessed that they made the video by harassing the couple by their snatching phone, said Anandpur inspector-in-charge Sudarshan Panda.

According to police, the accused recorded the video by forcing them to make intimate scenes in front of them. Later, the accused shared the video on social media.