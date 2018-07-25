Headlines

Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral

Keonjhar: Police arrested four persons on Wednesday in Keonjhar district for allegedly sharing a video of a couple’s intimate moments on social media websites.

The matter came to light after the video went viral and police launched a probe into the matter. During the probe, police arrested four accused in this connection.

On interrogation, the accused confessed that they made the video by harassing the couple by their snatching phone, said Anandpur inspector-in-charge Sudarshan Panda.

According to police, the accused recorded the video by forcing them to make intimate scenes in front of them. Later, the accused shared the video on social media.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.1K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top