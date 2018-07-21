Four held for duping people on the pretext of job in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Sason police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly duping several people by collecting huge amount of money from them on the pretext of providing them job in Sambalpur district.

The accused were identified as Santosh Kumar Sethi, Ashis Kumar Pani, Bidhan Charan Pattnaik and Manoj Pattnaik. Police have seized Rs 55,000 cash, three vehicles, five mobile phones and some incriminating documents from them.

The matter came to light after the accused persons failed to engage people in job and subsequently failed to refund the amount. The victims have lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

According to police, the accused persons posing as Chairman and Directors of one Sankalpa Trust swindled money from people by offering jobs in aviation and telecom sector. it was also learnt that the accused were also inducing people to deposit money in the trust fund in order to get profitable returns.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and registered a case under relevant section of the IPC. The accused will produced before court today.