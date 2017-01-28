Four of a family murdered near Balasore

Balasore: Just eight kilometres away from Balasore town, the Jayadebakasba Adibasi Sahi saw an alarming incident today where four members of a family were found murdered. Earlier enmity is being speculated as the cause behind the cold blooded murders.

The four people killed have been identified as Satyaranjan Mandal’s wife Pratibha (44), son Suman (15), daughter Suduli (18) and relative Anita Majhi’s son Debendra (13).

The incident took place late on Friday night when at around 2.30 am six to seven miscreants reached Mandal’s house near Badakia village riding on bikes along the Paga river. The men shot fires and broke the door of the house and killed all four inmates present in the house.

While they had beheaded Pratibha and threw it around 200 metres away from the house. The neighbours called the police later after which Sadar police, Town police, SDPO and SP Neeti Shekhar reached the spot. Police found the bodies of the four on the bed in a pool of blood. Also, swords, dagger and a bullet were found by police from the site.

Police has started investigations with a scientific team, sniffer dogs helping in the probe.

It may be noted that there was a group clash in Suelpur in Balasore three months ago in which Kanhu Majhi was killed. A case was registered in this matter before the Town police in which Kharabela Majhi, Sanatan Dalei, Anita Majhi’s son Kapila were arrested. This had led to fights between the two families which is being seen as the prologue to the murders today. The juvenile Debendra’s mother Anita has accused Punia, Umesh, Bhima and others.