Four dead, dozens missing after Venezuelan migrant boat sinks

Caracas: At least four people drowned and dozens are reported missing after a boat carrying Venezuelan migrants sank on its way to the Caribbean island of Curacao, according to sources.
Around 30 people were on the boat when it sailed from La Vela de Coro in Venezuela’s northwestern Falcon state, sources said.
The incident happened amid tensions between Venezuela and the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire after President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of air and sea traffic to the islands because of alleged smuggling.
According to reports, 500,000 Venezuelans have left the country in the last two years amid a deepening economic crisis caused by low oil prices, spiraling inflation and corruption that has decimated the oil-rich South American country’s economy.