Four-day All India People’s Science Congress from February 9

Bhubaneswar: The All India People’s Science Congress (AIPSC) will be held at NISER, Jatni from February 9 to 12, in which around 800 scientists and people’s scientists from 42 science forums of the All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) would participate, informed AIPSC NISER president Sabysachi Chattarjee here at a Press conference on Wednesday.

Chattarjee said the meet would discuss on science popularisation, environment, climate change and development, S and T, emerging technologies and self-reliance, decentralization and democratisation and technology application, education and literacy and social exclusions: The role of science and technology.

He said the meet will be inaugurated by State Planning and Convergence, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Usha Devi. On the closing ceremony on February 12, School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra will attend as chief guest.

A children science festival on February 10 will also be held in which about 100 children are likely to participate.