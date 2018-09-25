Four cops hurt in group clash in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least four police personnel sustained injuries during a clash that broke out between two groups during an immersion of idols near Malda under Bhandaripokhari police limits of Bhadrak district on Monday evening.

The injured cops were identified as Brundaban Panda, Ashwini Das, and Sanjay Giri.

Reportedly, the conflict started over using the Disc Jockey (DJ) sound system during immersion of idol following completion of ‘Khudurukuni Osha’.

As the situation became untoward, the police personnel deployed at the spot intervened to pacify the violent mob. Failing to do so, the cops resorted to mild lathi-charge during which four police personnel were injured as the angry mob started pelting stones at them.

Following this, the injured police personnel were admitted to Bhandarapokhari Community Health Centre (CHC).

According to sources, no arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.