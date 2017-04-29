State at Large

Four cops booked for robbing Rs 3L from Chhattisgarh businessman

Pragativadi News Service
Bargarh: In a disreputable and deplorable incident, four police officers of Bargarh district today have been booked for allegedly looting about Rs 3 lakh from a Chhattisgarh-based scrap businessman.

According to the complaint lodged by the aggrieved businessman Sudhir Khatri, two cops in civil uniform intercepted him at Barahagoda toll gate for checking while he was on his way to Jajpur on April 23. Later, the cops took him to a police outpost and tortured him both physically and mentally.

He also alleged that the cops forcibly took away Rs 3.2 lakh cash from him and asked him to leave Bargarh.

At first he filed a complaint at Raipur Police Station in Chhattisgarh and later he came to Bargarh for bringing the matter to the notice of the district SP and Collector on Friday. Acting on SP’s direction, Sudhir lodged an FIR against the four cops at the Bargarh Town police station, following which a case was registered against the four.

On the basis of the complaint, Bargarh police detained two persons in connection with the incident.

