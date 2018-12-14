Four Civilians, Cop Killed In Afghanistan Shooting

Kabul: Four civilians and one police officer were killed while five other suffered injuries after a armed men fired on people attending a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan’s Balkh province on Friday.

The incident occurred at midday in Dawlat Abad district during a funeral ceremony. The attackers fled the spot after opening fire at people, the police said.

“A pursuit operation has been launched to zero in on the insurgents,” district police chief Abdul Latif told media persons.

The deceased police officer has been identified as Mohammad Akhtar. However, the identity of the deceased civilians is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.