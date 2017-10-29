PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Four arrested in Odisha for poaching

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
poaching

Berhampur: The forest department officials in Odisha have arrested four people for alleged poaching activities from different places in Ganjam district.

Two country-made guns and other tools used for hunting were seized from them, sources said.

With the latest arrest, eight people have so far been held in the district in the last one week for suspected poaching.

Bikash Nayak, Surya Narayan Sethi, Kalu Behera and Manu Behera were nabbed from Jaganath Prasad reserve forest area on Friday.

Forest officials, who have been conducting intensive patrolling and search operations to curb poaching, had arrested two persons from Tiliki reserve forest in Ghumusar North division on Tuesday, according to sources.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.4K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
1.0K
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top