Four arrested in Odisha for poaching

Berhampur: The forest department officials in Odisha have arrested four people for alleged poaching activities from different places in Ganjam district.

Two country-made guns and other tools used for hunting were seized from them, sources said.

With the latest arrest, eight people have so far been held in the district in the last one week for suspected poaching.

Bikash Nayak, Surya Narayan Sethi, Kalu Behera and Manu Behera were nabbed from Jaganath Prasad reserve forest area on Friday.

Forest officials, who have been conducting intensive patrolling and search operations to curb poaching, had arrested two persons from Tiliki reserve forest in Ghumusar North division on Tuesday, according to sources.