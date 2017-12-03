Four arrested in Bargarh girl’s molestation and viral video case

Bargarh: In a major breakthrough in Bargarh’s viral video case, the police today nabbed four persons in connection with sexual molestation of a college girl in the middle of a busy road in broad daylight and making a video of the incident which had gone viral on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “Padmapur police had formed two special teams to arrest four accused in the case. The arrestees have been identified as Hotasan Hati of Khaira village, Umakanta Bhoi, Jayaprakash Bhoi and Ajit Barik of Bukuramunda village under Paikmal police limits”, said Sharma.

The district police are also on the run to nab six other accused persons in the case who are absconding, the DGP added.

“Three persons had molested her while one filmed the incident and made the video viral. The video was filmed in the first week of October”, he further added.

Notably, it is seen in the video that a gang of men intercepted the girl in an abandoned placed on Melchhamunda-Padmapur road, while she was returning from her college along with her boyfriend. Later, the miscreants molested her in group despite her repeated cry to leave her. They filmed the incident and made it viral on the social media platforms.

Bargarh SP Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth had on Saturday ordered the district police to conduct a probe into the viral video incident.