New Delhi: There are certain deadlines that you need to meet related to your Aadhaar to avoid pain in the coming year, 2018.
However, the government has requested the Supreme Court to postpone the hearing on the legality of Aadhaar to next year and has expressed its willingness to extend the Aadhaar linking deadlines with various services by three months to March 31, 2018.
While the final decision regarding this is still pending in the apex court, here’s the list of various deadlines set by the government regarding the 12-digit unique identity number.
Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline — December 31, 2017
The last date of linking bank account with Aadhaar is December 31, 2017. If you fail to submit your Aadhaar details within the stipulated time-frame, the bank account will cease to be operational till you submit the data. Services like cash withdrawals, funds transfer or other financial instruments will not be available.
The government has directed all financial institutions and banks to make all customers KYC-compliant for which the biometric authentication and other Aadhaar data are required.
The linking can be done at a bank’s branch or through mobile and net banking.
Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline — March 31, 2018
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on December 8 extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. The deadline has been postponed to March 31, 2018.
The Aadhaar-PAN linking can be done on the Income Tax website. The government is likely to cancel all PANs that have not been linked to the 12-digit biometric identity to eliminate duplicate or bogus PAN cards.
Aadhaar-Mobile Linking — February 6, 2018
Under the direction of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), all telecom operators need to re-verify the numbers of existing prepaid and postpaid mobile users through the Aadhaar-linked KYC. The deadline is February 6, 2018.
As per DoT directions, now to telecom service providers can verify subscribers’ Aadhaar data without biometrics. An OTP service of the same has been started.
Mobile numbers not linked to Aadhaar by February 6, 2018, will not be deactivated immediately because the DoT is awaiting Supreme Court verdict. But if the judgement goes to DoT’s favour, deactivation is likely to be on cards, according to sources.
Aadhaar-Mutual Fund Linking — December 31, 2017
It is now mandatory to link Aadhaar to your mutual fund investments before December 31, 2017.
It is easy to link the both as such investments are necessarily connected with the investor’s PAN. Hence, you can easily do the linking by approaching Registrar and Transfer Agents.
Failure to link Aadhaar with mutual fund investments can stop you from transferring your fund folios.