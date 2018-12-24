Foundation Stone Laid For Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project of South Eastern Region Pipelines, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., at Khajuria village, before Jankia toll gate in Khurda through video conferencing from IIT, Bhubaneswar Campus, Argul.

The proposed Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA provides connectivity to a new grass root depots at Berhampur in Odisha, Achchutapuram (near Vizag) in AP and Malkapuram, Hyderabad in Telangana, and also to Indian Oil’s existing depots at Vizag, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing an overwhelming gathering of villagers during the Ground Breaking Ceremony, PC Choubey, Executive Director, South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL) Indian Oil said, “PHPL is a national project of immense significance that would cater to the growing energy demand in three different states and is likely to create employment opportunities for the people in the vicinity of Right-of-Way of pipeline.”

“People of Odisha are extremely grateful to Hon’ble PM for bringing in huge investments in Odisha and neighboring states. We at Indian Oil are also committed in giving back to the society and contribute in transforming the rural landscape close to pipeline ROW, as part of CSR activities, from the profit generated out of pipeline laying,” Choubey added.

The ground breaking ceremony also witnessed a series of activities for the upliftment of the villagers and connecting them to the mainstream.

A day-long free Health Check-up Camp was organised by South Eastern Region Pipelines in association with Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar at the site which covered 400+ patients.

Under CSR 2018-19, SERPL conducted need assessment camp in Khurda District. Identified Divyangjans (PWDs) have been provided with aids and assistive devices during the ground breaking ceremony in the presence of SERPL Executive Director.

Proposed PHPL pipeline has been designed as per the Latest National and International Standards with state of the art technology considering all the safety aspects holistically from construction to Operation stage.

The length of the proposed pipeline is about 329 km in Odisha, 723 Km in Andhra Pradesh and 160 Km in Telangana. The total cost of the complete pipeline system along with associated facilities of this proposed project is approx. Rs. 3808 crore.

The proposed Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project was identified in National Perspective Plan under Sagarmala Programme by the Prime Minister.

The acquisition of RoU (Right of Use) as per provisions of the P&MP Act 1962 has been completed for entire 1212 km length. Pipeline laying work has been formally launched in all the three states. The project is expected to be completed and commissioned by August 2020.