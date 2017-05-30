Headlines

Foundation stone for 2nd Brahmani Bridge likely to be laid by June

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Brahmani

Bhubaneswar: The foundation stone for the longstanding second bridge on the Brahmani River is likely to be laid by the end of June, official sources said.

This has been communicated by Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari in a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The tender for the project has already been floated and the last date of submission of bids is 12th June, 2017. I am sure we will be able to finish all necessary legal process of award within June and lay foundation by end of June, 2017,” Gadkari wrote to Patnaik.

Gadkari’s letter was in response to Patnaik’s letter of May 24 seeking to know the latest status of the bridge.

