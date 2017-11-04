Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train

Bhubaneswar: In an embarrassment to the Indian Railways, An Orissa High Court judge today got off the Mumbai-bound Konark Express train because of a foul smell coming from a dead rodent in his air-conditioned coach.

Justice Biswanath Rath later lodged a complaint in the passenger grievance register.

Justice Biswanath Rath, who was scheduled to travel from here to Visakhapatnam, terminated his journey mid-way at the Berhampur railway station, in protest against the poor hygienic conditions in the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai superfast train.

A passenger accompanying the judge said the smell became unbearable, prompting the latter to get off the train at Berhampur.

The East Coast Railway, in a statement, admitted that the incident had occurred and said it was taking the matter seriously.

“Action will be taken against those found negligent in their duties,” the statement said.