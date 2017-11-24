Fortnight-long awareness campaign against gender based violence to start from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: In line with the theme of the UniTE campaign’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence for 2017 – ‘Leave no one behind: end violence against women and girls’, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in collaboration with UNFPA have planned a series of activities in various institutions of higher education in the city.

As part of the Socially Smart initiative undertaken by the city authorities, these series of activities spread over 16 days aims to raise public awareness to end violence against women and mobilize people to bring change.

The theme of this year reinforces the UNiTE Campaign’s commitment to a world free of violence for all women and girls around the world, which is also one of the focus areas of BSCL-UNFPA collaborative effort for building a Socially Smart Bhubaneswar, working with the community towards creating a violence free society for women.

Over the last one year various initiatives have been taken under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar project to empower girls and women while simultaneously creating awareness on gender based violence at various levels through interventions at the level of slums and educational institutions in the city.

As part of its commitment to create a safer society for girls and women, a series of events have been planned to be organized across the city in higher education institutions and high footfall locations to mark the 16 days activism period starting 25th November.

Some of the programs planned to be organized during this period include poster, wall painting ideation and slogan writing competition at city based BK College of Art and Crafts, workshop on ‘Sexual Harassment at Workplace’ at KIIT University, 10 street plays in high footfall locations in the city by the students of Centurion University, two legal awareness workshop for members of women self-help groups (SHGs) and community leaders of slums slated to be organized by Humara Bachpan Trust, the implementing partner for the socially smart project.

Besides, the city authorities also plan to conduct a day long state level workshop on the theme ‘Safety of girls and women – Issues and Challenges’, under Socially Smart Bhubaneswar initiative.