After Fortis, another hospital in Gurugram charges over Rs 15 lakh for eight-year-old who died of dengue

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Gurugram

Gurugram:  In a case similar to that of Fortis Hospital, the family of an eight-year-old boy suffering from dengue, who later died, was charged over Rs 15 lakh for 21 days by Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

The boy was shifted to a different hospital after Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital made the family shell out a huge amount.

“My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh. We had to request people for money; the hospital has looted us in the name of treatment,” the father of the eight-year-old said.

A complaint was registered on Friday following which the incident came under the light and the investigation is underway, according to sources.

In September, a three-year-old girl Adya Singh had died of dengue 15 days after she was admitted to the Fortis multi super-speciality hospital. Her death had sparked a controversy after the hospital staff billed her family almost Rs 16 lakh for the treatment.

