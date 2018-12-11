Former woman sarpanch’s sex video goes viral

Nabarangpur: A former female sarpanch lodged a complaint against seven persons including her husband after her intimate video went viral on social media.

The complainant hailing from Dabugaon area in Nabarangpur district alleged that her husband forced her to keep physical relations with multiple persons. Subsequently, a video clip of the intimate moments featuring the victim and other man went viral.

On the basis of the complaint of the victim, Dabugaon police registered a case under relevant Sections of IPC and IT Act. “Further investigation is underway,” inspector-in-charge Pravat Kumar Sethi said.

On the other hand, the victim’s husband lodged another complaint regarding the viral of the intimate video. He alleged that a contractor, identified as Mahesh Das, has made the video viral.

“When I questioned him as to why he did this, the accused threatened me with dire consequences,” the complainant said.

The police registered another case in this regard and inquiring into the matter.