Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas suspended

Jacob Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram: IPS officer Jacob Thomas, who had allegedly criticised the Kerala government recently for its handling of fishermen-related issues post Cyclone Ockhi, was suspended from his service pending inquiry.

The 1985, batch  IPS officer, Thomas, who was working as the director of Institute of Management in Government (IMG) in Thiruvananthapuram, faced the disciplinary action late Tuesday as per the directive of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Earlier he held the position of Vigilance director.

On December 20, Thomas, in a seminar organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, criticised the government for not taking the issues related to fishermen post Cyclone Ockhi seriously.  He lashed out against the government and had also allegedly made some indirect remarks against the chief minister.

Thomas had also said the rule of law in the state in was in shambles and also criticised the way in which the tsunami fund was used for rehabilitation.

The IPS officer was celebrated as a crusader against corruption when he was holding the post of Vigilance director.

