Former Uttar Pradesh governor Banwari Lal Joshi passes away

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh governor Banwari Lal Joshi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today due to septic shock following an infection of the valves, hospital sources said. He was 82.

The former police officer, who served as governor of several states, was admitted to hospital about 20 days ago.

“He died today evening at the cardio critical care unit of AIIMS. He got his valves replaced around 10 years back. The valves had got infected because of which he was admitted. He died to septic shock,” a source at the hospital said Joshi’s entire family was by his side in his last moments.

He was governor of Uttar Pradesh from 2009 to 2014.

Before that he was lieutenant governor of Delhi from 2004 to 2007 and also served as governor in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

