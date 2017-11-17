Headlines

Former US President Barack Obama to interact with young leaders in Delhi on Dec 1

New Delhi: Former US president Barack Obama will be travelling to New Delhi early next month, where he will interact with young leaders from all over India.

In a video announcing the tour on December 1, he added that he wishes to talk to young Indians and learn about the work they are doing to impact their communities.

“I want to have a chance to talk to young people who are doing amazing work all across India. We’re going to be organising a town hall with young leaders from various parts of India, who can share with me some of the work they’re trying to do in their communities to make it better,” the former American president said in the video posted on Twitter by the Obama Foundation.

The event will be live streamed on Obama.org.

Through his international outreach programme, Obama has similarly visited Germany, Indonesia and Brazil.

