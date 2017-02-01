Headlines

Former Union Minister E Ahamed died after cardiac arrest in Parliament

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Former external affairs minister and Indian Union Muslim League National President E Ahamed died early on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital. Ahamed was a MP from Kerala’s Malappuram and had suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address on the first day of the Budget Session on Tuesday.

Ahamed was put on life support at the hospital and died at 2.15 am on Wednesday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had visited the hospital and met Ahamed’s family members. His body will be placed at his Delhi residence between 8 am to 12.30 pm for the public to pay homage. Ahamed’s mortal remains will be taken to his hometown, Kannur, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was saddened by the demise of Ahamed who had served the nation with great diligence.

