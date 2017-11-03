Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy on Friday officially joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. “Happy to inform that Mukul Roy is joining BJP, we welcome him,” senior party leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference. He added that Roy’s experience will benefit the party. “His experience will benefit us surely I believe,” said Prasad.

Talking to reporters, Roy said he is privileged to work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Today I have Joined BJP and it’s my proud privilege to work under PM Modi,” said Roy.

Roy had last month quit TMC and resigned from Rajya Sabha membership after fallout with party chief Mamata Banerjee. After quitting from TMC, Roy had said all members in a party “should be comrades and not servants”.

Amid speculation of his joining the BJP, Roy had said in 1998 when the TMC had seat sharing arrangement with the saffron party in West Bengal, its leadership had said that BJP is not communal. He recalled that he was one of the signatories when the Election Commission had recognised the TMC as a political party.

Roy was suspended for six years for “anti-party activities” by the TMC following his announcement on September 25 that he would resign from the party after Durga Puja.