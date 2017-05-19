Former student leader of SCB Medical, Debashish Marandi joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former student leader of SCB Medical College & Hospital and the senior Medical Officer of NALCO, Debashish Marandi today joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) here at the Naveen Nivas in the presence of the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Answering to the media, Patnaik said, we are very glad that Marandi has left the job at NALCO and will now serve the people with the party.

“He will be an overwhelming asset for the party from the Mayurbhanj district. He will soon be provided with a good platform”, Patnaik added.

On the other hand Marandi speaking to the media expressed out his happiness over joining the party and especially for Naveen’s efforts in getting the Supreme Court’s permit for opening up admissions for the much talked Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College at Baripada.

“At last my dream of improving healthcare services in the backward and tribal dominated district of Mayurbhanj has become a reality today”, Marandi said.