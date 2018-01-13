Twin City

Former South Eastern Railway officer arrested for fraud

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CBI

Bhubaneswar: The CBI arrested former Inspector of Works, South Eastern Railway, Bhubaneswar on charges of fraud.

The probe agency apprehended former Inspector of Works, grade – II, Alok Ghosh from Alipurduar in West Bengal in connection with a case registered by him on August 20, 1999.

Notably, the CBI had filed the charge sheet against Ghosh and four others on January 31, 2002, under Sections 120-B of Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the charge sheet, the five persons had allegedly misappropriated steel rods, cement bags and other items leading to a loss of more than Rs 27 lakh to South Eastern Railway.

Reportedly, Ghosh was absconding since July 15, 2008 and Special Judge, CBI, Bhubaneswar, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in July that year.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

9.2K
Headlines

Murderer who shared selfies with corpse on Facebook gets lifer
Cuttack Cuttack
1.4K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
1.1K
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
To Top