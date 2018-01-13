Former South Eastern Railway officer arrested for fraud

Bhubaneswar: The CBI arrested former Inspector of Works, South Eastern Railway, Bhubaneswar on charges of fraud.

The probe agency apprehended former Inspector of Works, grade – II, Alok Ghosh from Alipurduar in West Bengal in connection with a case registered by him on August 20, 1999.

Notably, the CBI had filed the charge sheet against Ghosh and four others on January 31, 2002, under Sections 120-B of Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the charge sheet, the five persons had allegedly misappropriated steel rods, cement bags and other items leading to a loss of more than Rs 27 lakh to South Eastern Railway.

Reportedly, Ghosh was absconding since July 15, 2008 and Special Judge, CBI, Bhubaneswar, had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in July that year.