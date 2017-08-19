Former SJTA chief submits probe report on Brahma fiasco

Puri: Former Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Suresh Chandra Mohapatra submitted the final probe report to the SJTA recently on the mismanagement in Brahma Paribartan ritual of Srimandir deities in 2015.

The former SJTA chief, also the incumbent principal secretary to Forest and Environment Department, has submitted the report to the temple administration in a sealed cover. The report will be presented at the next Jagannath temple managing committee meeting, sources said.

Speculations were on high rise over inordinate delay in the investigations and non-submission of the probe report by the former SJTA chief. The temple managing committee had earlier raised concern over non-submission of the report by Mohapatra even after two years of the incident.

Notably, Ghata Paribartan, the ritual of transferring Brahma (soul or life substance) from old idols to new ones, was conducted during the Nabakalebara festival in 2015. As per Srimandir norms, the secret ritual should be conducted on the intervening night of Amabashya and Sankranti June 15.

However, the ritual got delayed and was conducted in broad daylight on June 16. The delay in the ritual had hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees triggering a state-wide uproar.

The then SJTA chief Mohapatra had conducted a probe into the fiasco and after preliminary inquiry suspended Kashinath Dasmohapatra and his son Jaykrushna. Mohapatra.