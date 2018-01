Mumbai: A former Shiv Sena corporator was hacked to death by unknown attackers in Mumbai on Sunday night, as per sources.

Ashok Sawant (62) was attacked with choppers outside his home around 11 pm on Sunday. He had just returned after meeting a friend, sources said.

Two men were allegedly waiting for Sawant to return. When he was just outside his home, they allegedly attacked him and escaped.

Sawant was a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivali.