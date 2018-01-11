Former Satyabadi MLA Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former legislator of Satyabadi and BJD leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh today resigned from primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal.

Announcing his dissociation from the ruling party the former MLA alleged that party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has become a puppet in the hands of a Tamil IAS officer.

Mounting further allegations he said, “Earlier the CM was working as per the directive of late Pyari Mohan Mohapatra and now he is being guided by a Tamil IAS officer of the third floor”.

Patnaik is not looking into party affairs for which many leaders have left the BJD, he added and expressed his displeasure over the inclusion of sitting MLA Umakanta Samantray into the BJD fold.

Baliarsingh was an independent MLA from Satyabadi from 2004 to 2009. As a BJD candidate he had earlier lost to an independent candidate Umakanta Samantray in the 2014 Assembly polls.