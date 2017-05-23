Headlines

Former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh gets life sentence in 1995 Ashoke Singh murder case

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Prabhunath

Patna: A court in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Tuesday awarded life sentence to former RJD MP Prabhunath Singh in the Ashoke Singh murder case.

Prabhunath and two of his brothers were convicted last week of killing the then Janata Dal MLA Ashoke Singh 22 years ago in 1995.

The three were taken into custody soon after the Additional District and Sessions Judge Surendra Sharma held them guilty and sent them to Hazaribagh central jail.

According to the prosecution, Ashoke Singh, the erstwhile Janata Dal MLA of Masrakh in Bihar’s Chapra district, was killed at his residence in an attack involving use of bombs and indiscriminate firing by the convicts on July 3, 1995.

The case had been registered on the basis of the statement of the slain MLA’s widow, Chandni Devi.

