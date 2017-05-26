Former Punjab DGP KPS Gill passes away

New Delhi: Former Punjab DGP Kanwar Pal Singh (KPS) Gill, who is credited with wiping out militancy in the state, passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in Delhi on Thursday. He was 82.

Gill was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on May 18 after he was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure and significant Ischemic Heart Disease.

Gill served twice as DGP of Punjab and is credited with having brought the Punjab insurgency under control and retired from the IPS in 1995.

He received the Padma Shri in 1989 for his work in civil service.

Gill was also president of the Institute for Conflict Management and president of the Indian Hockey Federation (IHF).