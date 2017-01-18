Former PM Deve Gowda lauds CM for his leadership

Puri: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who is on a visit to pilgrimage city Puri on the eve of the foundation of a new Bimala Temple inside Gobardhan Peetha premises here lauded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his leadership qualities.

Speaking to media persons during his visit Deve Gowda said Patnaik is an efficient leader and his qualities to tackle situations arising due to natural calamities is commendable.

Deve Gowda said how Patnaik has managed to do so even without any help from the Centre is all very praiseworthy.

Notably Puri one of the four sacred pilgrimage dhams in the country has Sankaracharya Nischalanand Saraswati as the presider of Gobardhan Peeth.

A new Bimala Temple has been built at the mutt and its sacred opening ceremony is being conducted. BJP National President Amit Shah will also attend the stone laying ceremony on January 20.