Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee turns 93, President, PM, Odisha CM greet him on his Birthday

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind wished former prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 93rd birthday today.

The President wrote on Twitter: “Birthday wishes to our much-loved and respected former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the BJP veteran.

He wrote on Twitter: “Birthday greetings to our beloved Atal Ji. His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his warm greetings on Atalji’s birthday.

Warm greetings to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on birthday. I pray to God for his good health and long life. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 25, 2017

A political persona known for his exemplary leadership and contribution to Indian politics, Vajpayee is the only non-Congress leader who served the nation as the Prime Minister and completed the full five-year term from 1999 to 2004.

A parliamentarian for over four decades, Vajpayee has been elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of Parliament of India) ten times, and twice to the Rajya Sabha (upper house).

He retired from active politics due to health concerns.

On 27 March 2015 the President of India conferred Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour to Vajpayee.

In a special gesture, the Narendra Modi-led government in 2014 announced that Vajpayee’s birthday would be celebrated as Good Governance Day annually.