Former Odisha Governor M M Rajendran praises KISS

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Governor M M Rajendran today visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and highly appreciated Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT, for equipping the tribal students to compete in the world by providing them free education.

The students of KISS gave a warm welcome to Rajendran after which he visited the KISS campus and addressed the 27,000 tribal students of the institution.

Education plays a vital role in building a better society and KISS does it wonderfully by providing education to the tribal children of Odisha. The tribal children are brought into the mainstream of the society through education here. Once they come to the mainstream of life they will be able to take advantage of various opportunities that are now arising in the first changing world with new technologies everywhere, the former governor said in his address.

“The initiative of Dr Achyuta Samanta to equip free education to the tribal students is very commendable. I express my deep appreciation for the wonderful progress which the institution has made under the leadership of Dr Samanta”, he added.