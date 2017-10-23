PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Former Odisha Governor M M Rajendran praises KISS

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
M M Rajendran

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Governor M M Rajendran today visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and highly appreciated Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT, for equipping the tribal students to compete in the world by providing them free education.

The students of KISS gave a warm welcome to Rajendran after which he visited the KISS campus and addressed the 27,000 tribal students of the institution.

Education plays a vital role in building a better society and KISS does it wonderfully by providing education to the tribal children of Odisha. The tribal children are brought into the mainstream of the society through education here. Once they come to the mainstream of life they will be able to take advantage of various opportunities that are now arising in the first changing world with new technologies everywhere, the former governor said in his address.

“The initiative of Dr Achyuta Samanta to equip free education to the tribal students is very commendable. I express my deep appreciation for the wonderful progress which the institution has made under the leadership of Dr Samanta”, he added.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.3K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top