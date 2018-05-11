Former Mumbai top cop Himanshu Roy commits suicide

Mumbai: Himanshu Roy, former Maharashtra ATS chief and additional director general of police, involved in many high-profile investigations, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at his Mumbai residence on Friday.

He was suffering from cancer for over two years and had gone on a long leave on medical grounds.

The 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer allegedly shot him using his service revolver at his home in Mumbai around 1.40 pm. He was brought dead to hospital.

Himanshu Roy led investigations into several big cases including the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing, the murder of Pallavi Purkayastha and the J Dey murder.

While he was heading the anti-terror squad, he arrested software engineer Anees Ansari for allegedly planning to blow up the American School.