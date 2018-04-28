Former MLAs to get monthly medical allowance of Rs 2,000

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to hike health insurance coverage and medical allowance for former MLAs. A proposal to this effect was approved at a State Cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Cabinet also cleared five other proposals.

Briefing mediapersons, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said the revised limit of health insurance for former legislators has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh per annum and they will also be provided monthly medical allowance of Rs 2,000.

In another decision, the sitting allowance of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Ministers has been increased to Rs 800 from Rs 150.The Cabinet also approved a proposal of the Forest and Environment Department on the educational qualification for appointment of foresters. Henceforth, candidates applying for the post of forester must have a Bachelors Degree in Science.

Besides, the proposal of the Water Resources Department for amendment in Odisha Ground Water (Regulation, Development and. Management) Act, for setting up of two underground drip irrigation projects in Belpahar, Jharsuguda and Brajarajnagar was also approved. Under these projects, the river water of Mahanadi would be utilised.

A proposal to accord private university status to Gandhi Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) at Gunupur in Koraput district was approved as it had fulfilled all criteria. The Cabinet also decided that there would be no collection of fees from the primary members of the Cooperative Societies.