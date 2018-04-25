Former MLA and TDP leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Nellore strongman and former MLA Anam Vivekananda Reddy, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, passed away at the age of 67, on Wednesday morning.

Anam Vivekananda Reddy had been admitted to KIMS hospital recently with several health issues. He breathed his last in the morning. He was servived by his two sons, reports say that he had been put on ventilator for the past few days as his condition remained serious.

Anam, a long time Congressman, left the party post-bifurcation and joined the Telugu Desam. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has recently called on Anam at the KIMS hospital. His attire, joviality, friendly banter, looks and the gold chains has made him instantly recognizable.

His body will be shifted to his native place Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) and cremation will be held tomorrow.