Former minister Sarada Prasad Nayak beaten up by public

Rourkela: Former minister and senior BJD leader Sarada Prasad Nayak was in problem after a complaint was lodged against him at Jharipani police station in Sundergarh district on charges of allegedly distributing money among the voters for Panchayat election.

The Rourkela Development Authority (RDA) chairman, Nayak along with his supporters were seen allegedly distributing cash to voters at Jharipani panchayat under Bisra block on Tuesday night.

According to reports, about 200 people gheraoed Nayak and his associates in Jhirapani panchayat on the outskirts of Rourkela while they were distributing money and asking voters to cast votes in favour of the BJD candidates. During the scuffle, some agitators thrashed Nayak and his aides.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and rescued Nayak and others from the clutches of the irate people. While the cops brought many to the police station, Nayak managed to flee from the spot as a motorbike pillion rider with a party member.