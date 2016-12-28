PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunderlal Patwa dies at 92

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sunderlal

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa died here on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 92.

Patwa suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his grief over the demise of Patwa. He said that the hardworking and dedicated leader strengthened the BJP, adding that his good work as the state chief would always be remembered.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief at Patwa’s death and recalled his significant contribution to the state of Madhya Pradesh.

He was a two time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and also elected as the Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in the 1997 by poll by defeating Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
38.4K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
smartphones smartphones
8.1K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
8.0K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.1K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.6K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
To Top