Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunderlal Patwa dies at 92

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa died here on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 92.

Patwa suffered a heart attack in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his grief over the demise of Patwa. He said that the hardworking and dedicated leader strengthened the BJP, adding that his good work as the state chief would always be remembered.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief at Patwa’s death and recalled his significant contribution to the state of Madhya Pradesh.

He was a two time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and also elected as the Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in the 1997 by poll by defeating Congress leader Kamal Nath.