Former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray unwell, admitted to SCB

Cuttack: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Rabi Ray has been taken ill and admitted to central ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday.

Rabi has been suffering from pneumonia for last some days and was also admitted to a private hospital before.

The octogenarian is reportedly facing breathing problems and so hre had to be shifted from general outpatient ward to intensive care where a team of specialist doctors and keeping close vigil on his health condition.

Ray was elected to 4th Lok Sabha in 1967 from Puri constituency where he led Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP). He was elected to the Parlaiment and this time to the upper house in 1974 where he became Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare under Morarji Desai government.

Ray also represented Kendrapara constituency from Janata Dal during the 9th and 10th Lok Sabha. He was unanimously selected as the Speaker of the lower house of the parliament during 2 December 1989 – 13 March 1991 period.