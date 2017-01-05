Former DGP Govinda Chandra Senapati passed away

Cuttack: Former Odisha Deputy General of Police (DGP) Govinda Chandra Senapati passed away at the age of 88 years at his Cantonment Road residence here after suffering a heat stroke at around 1 PM in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Following his death, his cremation was done at the crematorium at Sati Chaura, here in the city.

After getting the news of his demise, several eminent persons thronged at his residence to pay their last respect. Among them were his son-in-law and Revenue Minister Bijoyshree Routray and Vigilance DG Rajendra Prasad Sharma.

Senapati was born on August 6, 1929 at Langaleswar Baniadiha village in Balasore district.

After completing his studies at Utkal University, later he studied at the Allahabad University and had joined the Indian Police Service on October 5 in 1953.

Having keen interest in literature, he has written a book named, “Rotarian Policeman”, which was widely accepted in the literary mass.