Twin City

Former DGP Govinda Chandra Senapati passed away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Govinda Chandra Senapati passed away

Cuttack: Former Odisha Deputy General of Police (DGP) Govinda Chandra Senapati passed away at the age of 88 years at his Cantonment Road residence here after suffering a heat stroke at around 1 PM in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Following his death, his cremation was done at the crematorium at Sati Chaura, here in the city.

After getting the news of his demise, several eminent persons thronged at his residence to pay their last respect. Among them were his son-in-law and Revenue Minister Bijoyshree Routray and Vigilance DG Rajendra Prasad Sharma.

Senapati was born on August 6, 1929 at Langaleswar Baniadiha village in Balasore district.

After completing his studies at Utkal University, later he studied at the Allahabad University and had joined the Indian Police Service on October 5 in 1953.

Having keen interest in literature, he has written a book named, “Rotarian Policeman”, which was widely accepted in the literary mass.

 

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

free data free data
4.6K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
barabati ODI barabati ODI
4.6K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
4.4K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.4K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
navy navy
2.0K
Headlines

Indian Navy to get 100 warships next year
To Top