Former deputy speaker from BJP joins BJD

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
former deputy speaker

Bhubaneswar: Former deputy speaker and veteran politician Ramachandra Panda today joined BJD. The former MLA from Chhatrapur from BJP today joined the ruling party in presence of party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

“I’m happy to join BJD under Naveeen Patnaik’s leadership. I was having ideological issues at BJP for which I have opted to join BJD,” said Panda.

BJD supremo Naveen welcomed the veteran leader. “We are happy to have senior politician Ramachandra Panda in our party and we extend a warm welcome to him,” said Naveen.

The incident comes at a time when there is much demand for sarpanch nominations from BJD for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

