Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar passes away

New Delhi: Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice and Human rights activist Rajinder Sachar passes away at the age of 94 in a hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

Reportedly, Sachar, who was the chairperson of a committee set up by the previous UPA government to look into the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India.

Sachar will be cremated at 5.30 pm on Friday. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital earlier this week. It is not clear what ailment he was suffering from.

Sachar was the chief justice of the Delhi High Court from August 6, 1985 to December 22, 1985. He worked with the rights group People’s Union for Civil Liberties after retirement.