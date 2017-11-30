Latest News Update

Former defence minister AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrahage, hospitalised

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Antony

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony was on Wednesday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, according to sources.

The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon. He suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after he fell down at his home, sources said.

The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long-serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.

Doctors said that Antony will remain in the hospital for next two-three days after which he will be discharged.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.7K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
train derailment train derailment
1.4K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh
suicide suicide
1.1K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top