Former defence minister AK Antony suffers minor brain haemorrahage, hospitalised

New Delhi: Former defence minister AK Antony was on Wednesday admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, according to sources.
The senior Congress leader was admitted to RML on Wednesday afternoon. He suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after he fell down at his home, sources said.
The 76-year-old former Kerala Chief Minister remained the long-serving Defence Minister during the United Progressive Alliance government.
Doctors said that Antony will remain in the hospital for next two-three days after which he will be discharged.