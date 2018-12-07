Former cricketer Anil Kumble visits Puri Srimandir

Puri: Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble along with his wife Chethana Ramatheertha visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Friday on the occasion of their daughter’s birthday.

According to reports, Kumble reached Srimandir at around 5 am amidst tight security. A huge crowd was also seen at the temple to welcome the former Tests skipper.

While the couple offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their family and their daughter, they also prayed for India’s victory at the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup.

Talking to media persons after coming out of the 12th Century shrine, Kumble that this is his first visit to the pilgrim city.

Last evening, Kumble along with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, spent his time watching hockey world cup match of Argentina vs France at Kalinga Stadium.