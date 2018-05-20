Former CJI TS Thakur criticises four judges who spoke against Chief Justice Dipak Mishra in public

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur on Saturday criticised the four senior judges of the Supreme Court, who had spoken against incumbent Dipak Mishra’s management of the judiciary, over the controversial January 12 press conference held by them.

Senior judges Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph had held the unprecedented press conference on January 12 to speak out against the manner in which Mishra had been assigning cases to benches and other matters.

Thakur was speaking on the “Independence of the judiciary” at an event organised by non-governmental organisation Global Jurists in New Delhi. The former chief justice described the press conference as a disturbing event that should have been “addressed and solved within the confines of the Supreme Court”.

“An appeal to the nation is not what would have helped the judges,” Thakur said.

The four judges had said that they were speaking out “now so that democracy survives”. They had claimed that their attempts to get the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to address a judicial crisis had gone unanswered. The judges were referring to Misra’s allocation of cases in the Supreme Court and his handling of his office.