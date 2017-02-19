Former CJI Altamas Kabir in critical condition

Kolkata: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Altamas Kabir (68) is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a city hospital here.

He is on a life support system since his condition is very critical sources said.

The 39th Chief Justice of India had enrolled as an advocate in 1973 at the Kolkata Bar Association and later practised at the Calcutta High Court.

In 2005, he was elevated as a Supreme Court judge. He was appointed chief justice of India in September 2012, and served till July 2013.