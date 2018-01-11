Former CEC TN Seshan lives in old age home in Chennai

Chennai: Former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan who was credited for reforming the electoral polity in the country, is currently living in an old age home in Chennai.

According to reports, Seshan and his wife Jayalakshmi are currently living in Gurukulam Old Age Home in Chennai.

Both Sheshan and his wife have several ailments and have no one to look after them.

Since the couple is childless, they must have possibly decided to live in an old age home despite having a house in Kerala’s Palakkad.

However, there is no pressure on the couple to live in an old age home.

On December 15 last year, Seshan celebrated his 85th birthday with the inmates of the Gurukulam Old Age Home.

With their income, the couple also regularly helps other inmates of the Home, which includes meeting their personal needs, giving them financial assistance and paying their medical bills.

Sheshan was an ardent disciple of Satya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi. However, after his death, Seshan’s health deteriorated and he was taken to this old age home in Chennai.

He was awarded the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his distinguished Government Service in 1996.