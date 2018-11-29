Former CEA describes demonetisation a draconian shock

New Delhi: The former chief economic advisor to government has broken his silence over demonitisation.

Arvind Subramanian said the demonetisation is a massive and draconian measure that shocked the Indians apart from sliding the econmy down.

Subramanian said the economy came down to 6.8 per cent from 8.

In his upcoming book, Subramanian has devoted a chapter to demonitisation by Modi government. He has , however, continued to keep a studied silence on whether he was consulted in the matter.

The general view is that the Prime Minister had not consulted the CEA on the crucial decision.The real GDP growth was affected by the demonetisation, he said in his book.