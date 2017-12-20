Headlines

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan released from jail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CS Karnan

New Delhi: Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan has been released today after serving a six- month jail sentence, which was handed out to him by the Supreme Court for contempt.

Karnan was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on June 20 after he evaded the police for over a month.

His wife, Saraswati Karnan, a professor of economics in a Chennai college, said she had last met her husband at the Presidency Correctional Home here a month-and-a-half ago.

“I found him in good spirits and health,” she said.

Karnan had earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail.

The apex court had sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt of court on May 9. Karnan was a serving judge of the Calcutta High Court at that time.

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, had asked the West Bengal director general of police (DGP) to take Karnan, who was on a warpath with the apex court for months, into custody.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.7K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top